Govt to intensify enforcement measures to curb rising Covid-19 cases

The Government will starting Friday evening, intensify enforcement measures in an effort to limit the communal spread of COVID-19.

This follows the confirmation of 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning bringing to 246 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

With Nairobi County leading in the number of infections, the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has already mapped out key areas where Ministry of Health guidelines are not being followed pointing to an increased risk of growing number of communal contagions.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, said the government will ramp up enforcement measures without fear or favour to help curb the spread of the disease.

“Let me also say, especially in certain estates in Nairobi, from tonight, we are going to turn up the heat. Because from the reporting of positive cases today, you can tell the clustered estates which are giving us problems and estates which are likely to be hotspots shortly. All of them have got one characteristic: recklessness and disobedience to the guidelines that have been given by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

The CS was speaking at Harambee House after receiving a donation of 10,000 cotton face masks from the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) for use by officers of the National Police Service.

“I want to thank KAM; you have actually gone beyond everyone’s expectations. You have brought all of us together in what we are doing, and I want to assure you that we will remain faithful as worthwhile partners as we go along,” the CS said.

KAM Chief Executive Officer, Phyllis Wakiaga, said the donation is additional support to what the organization has already been doing to support the security sector in its continued work in the fight against the virus.

“When the directive came on having masks as a mandatory measure to mitigate the spread of the disease, some of our members have actually already re-tooled and have started manufacturing the masks locally; and these are cloth masks that are reusable which have met the standard that has been prescribed by the Ministry of health,” she said.

Speaking at the same function, Thika Cloth Mills Managing Director, Tejal Dodhia, said the masks have been made by 10-15 small garment factories from around the country that got the cotton materials from Thika Cloth Mills. She added that the cotton used to create the material has been sourced from Kitui, Makueni and Mpeketoni.

On his part, Inspector General of Police, Hilary Mutyambai, said the masks will protect police officers who are working in close contact with the public in their line of duty.

“Our officers interact with many members of the public which puts them in danger of contracting the disease. You realize that when our officers become victims, it will be equally a big challenge. I therefore thank KAM for the gesture,” he said.