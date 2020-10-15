Govt to invest Ksh 100m to support local film production

The Government will invest Ksh 100m to help film makers produce local content for export as it recovers from the effects of COVID-19.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says the funds will mainly be channeled to capacity building on infrastructure, equipment and technology to help boost content generation that meets the international market.

Mucheru spoke during a consultative meeting with various stakeholders from the sector organized by the Kenya Film Commission to discuss film as an economic driver post coronavirus pandemic.

He said they have already put in place mechanisms to boost film production saying the adoption of 5G network in the Country will give game developers an opportunity to develop games that consumers can enjoy real time.

The CS said animation and Games have contributed significantly to the creative industry, with a global consumption of 1.6 Billion people generating a revenue of £82 billion.

He said the cabinet has already passed the Tax Incentive which offers great relief for film producers doing their productions.

Mucheru further revealed that 3 Kenyan films have been acquired by Netflix, which he said is a great development and a sign that Kenyan content is now being consumed globally.

“I’m happy with the reintroduction of Drive In Cinema which is a great innovation in the film industry thus attracting interest from all segments of our society to enjoy great Kenyan content made by Kenyans.

Regulation is now in place that allows filmmakers to use drones to produce their films,” He said.

Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Osewe said on the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kenyan film industry lost revenues to a tune of Ksh 1 Billion.

Osewe said makes film is one of the most lucrative sectors to invest in saying Governments around the world are putting in investments in the film industry drawing from its ability to generate great returns and employment opportunities for the youth.