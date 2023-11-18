Gov’t to launch global market strategy to ease local unemployment pressure

The government is set to launch a global market strategy with a keen focus on enhancing labour migration in a bid to ease unemployment pressure in the country.

Jacob Mathenge Gatimu, an officer at the Ministry of Gender, revealed that under the initiative, the government will be seeking to migrate hundreds of local labour to the international markets.

Mathenge decried that youth unemployment has increased considerably leaving many young people suffering from financial insecurity, housing instability and mental distress.

To support the youth, Mathenge stated that the government has been heavily investing in programmes, funds and different training to equip youngsters with hands-on skills that will facilitate self-employment while increasing networks across globe where Kenyan graduates can find jobs.

Speaking during the 9th graduation ceremony of Tricent College of Medical and Technology, a Juja-based TVET college that saw over 250 graduates awarded diplomas in different disciplines, Mathenge noted that the government has entered various bilateral labor agreements with different nations to facilitate employment of Kenyans.

He stated that elaborate measures have been put in place to protect Kenyans placed for work in different countries from harassment and oppression.

Denis Oketch, the Tricent College’s director stated that students who undertake technical courses, often considered as an alternative to traditional academic routes are able to acquire opportunities in the employment market.

He said youths who have done technical courses and acquired trade test certificates are able to compete in the employment market, both in and outside Kenya noting that technical courses provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed, thus addressing any skill gaps in the job market.

Graduates expressed optimism of finding placements in various sectors in the country insisting that they have been properly prepared for the competitive job market ahead.

Hezekiah Kariuki who was among the graduates urged graduates to consider finding their space in the society by identifying challenges bedeviling the society and offering solutions.

Kariuki urged Kenyans to consider furthering their education to not only enhance their critical thinking but also help them properly manage their enterprises.

The number of Kenyans without jobs has continually increased with over two million youths still tarmacking, underscoring the labour market woes in the wake of elevated inflation and reduced activity in the dominant agricultural sector.