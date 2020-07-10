Govt to launch Phase II ‘Kazi Mtaani’ Programme in 47 Counties

The successful implementation of the First Phase of the ‘Kazi Mtaani’ pilot programme undertaken in eight selected counties in the country to enable unemployed youths in the informal settlements earn an income has been expanded to the 47 counties.

The launch of the second phase under the National Hygiene Programme (NPH) dubbed ‘Kazi Mtaani’ will kick off next week on Monday, July 13, 2020 in all the counties where more than 270,000 Kenyan youths will be absorbed in the programme that has been allocated Sh. 10 billion by the government.

Speaking during the County Implementation Committee meeting in his Boardroom at Nyayo House Friday, the Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega said the launch of the second phase of the programme will see at least more than 270,000 unemployed youths be able to sustain themselves from daily earnings.

He however, noted that the payment to the workers who will be recruited in the second phase has been reduced to Sh. 455 daily wage from Sh. 650 per day to enable the government absorb many youths in the programme who will be engaged in community and infrastructure development.

“The government wants to spread the net wider to cushion many youths who were left out in first phase. However, youths who are benefitting from other government programmes will not be considered,” said Njega.

The RC clarified that Kazi Mtaani is a social protection programme and not employment, noting that the initiative is expected to have a social impact in society in the areas of hygiene, environment, infrastructure, to empower the youth with skills and impart the youth with moral values.

Njega said the programme which is expected to run for six months will help to solve incidences of teenage pregnancies, early marriages, involvement in drug substances, as well as create awareness on covid-19 to cushion them from the current negative economic impacts of the Pandemic.

He said the recruitment exercise in the County being undertaken by the Nyumba Kumi Elders in the informal settlements is still going on and cautioned members of the public to ignore people who were claiming that they have already done the recruitment or were still conducting it.

The RC singled out cleaning of Nairobi River, Ngong River, Mathare River, beautification of major transport corridors and other spaces in the Central Business District, collection of garbage, opening of drainages and bush clearing as some of the activities that will undertake.

“We want to leave a legacy that something was done during the programme. We want members of the public who will enjoy the services to see the necessity of sustaining the projects even after the programme is over,” he stated.

He also said that the youths will be required to have their own working tools like gloves and gumboots among others.

In her remarks, the Nairobi County Commissioner Flora Mworoa noted that most youths were shying away from the Youth Enterprise Development Fund and encouraged them to utilize the fund for income generating businesses.

The first phase in Nairobi County involved 12,000 youths from the informal settlements of Mathare, Kibera, Mukuru and Korogocho.

The eight counties that benefited from the Phase I pilot programme included Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kisumu, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera.