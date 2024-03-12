Gov’t to leverage on technology to achieve a 24-hour economy

The government will leverage technology as a springboard to achieve a 24-hour economy cabinet secretary for information communication and digital economy Eliud Owalo has said.

Owalo said concerted efforts have been channelled towards building a robust digital infrastructure and ICT Literate personnel that will make kenya a one-stop shop for online labour and services.

Speaking during the launch of a digital laboratory at Tinderet Integrated and Trainers College, Taptengelei, in Tinderet Constituency said tremendous strides had been made in digitising government services.

The CS noted that the government has put in place reliable infrastructure across the country to ensure the country rises above its peers as the first stop for online services.

Leaders who attended the launch urged the youth to embrace online jobs as the traditional employment opportunities are shrinking by the day.

Lucky trainees from the subcounty also received job offers from one of the respected private ICT organisations.