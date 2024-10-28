Govt to make textile and apparel sector more competitive

Investment and Promotion Principal Secretary Abubakar Hassan says Kenya is creating an enabling environment to make Special Economic Zones (SEZ) more competitive and conducive for investment.

This comes as market disruptions, environmental issues, high cost of production and competition from regional and global markets emerge as key challenges facing Kenya’s textile and apparel value chain. .

According to Hassan, plans are underway to tap the US textile and apparel value chain which is valued at $100 billion. Speaking during the unveiling of the Export Processing Zone Authority ,EPZA, 2024-2028 Strategic Plan Hassan reiterated the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for investors and ensure the special economic zones are more competitive.

With four newly gazetted privately owned EPZ zones, human capital is expected to double this year.