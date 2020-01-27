Govt to merge NCPB and the Strategic Food Reserve

The government plans to merge the National Cereals and Produce Board-NCPB with the Strategic Food Reserve in a restructuring programme aimed at improving efficiency and elimination of duplication of roles.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says private millers will also be allowed to store their cereals at the NCPB at a cost.

In addition, Munya says NCPB facilities will also undergo a facelift to increase capacity that will allow farmers and private millers to store their cereals at a fee.

This is aimed at earning the silos more income as well as enhancing food security for the country.

Maize farmers have been discouraged against harvesting maize prematurely on fears of invasion of locusts with experts saying the pest is not a threat to mature maize.

This as the CS blamed the reduced 2019 tea earnings from 140 billion shillings in 2018 to 117 billion in 2019 to in trading the at the tea auction, noting that new tea reforms would soon address challenges in the value chain.