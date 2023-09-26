Govt. to partner with private firms in enhancing digital talent pool

Organizations eligible to conduct digital training to more than five million Kenyans across the country have been asked to submit their Expressions of Interests applications.

Through the Citizen Digital Skills Program by the Information, Communications and Technology Authority (ICTA) the government targets to expand the country’s digital skills pool in a bid to bridge the country’s digital divide and boost its digital economy.

According to the Information and Communications and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary, Eliud Owalo the training which also aims to increase the utilization and uptake of e-services by citizens will be conducted by ICT training organizations from both the private and public sector.

“We want to partner with the private sector and go big on digital scaling, this is imperative because we must have critical or rather an adequate mass of digital skills in the Kenyan population to facilitate optimal uptake of the digital infrastructure that we are rolling out,” he said .

Owalo called out on organizations interested in conducting the training to come out in large numbers and apply

“We have already invited Expressions of Interests and we expect that the private sector players will soon be submitting theirs where we will evaluate and move to the contracting process,” added Owalo.

The ICT curricula will include, Foundation, Basic, Intermediate, Advanced Digital Skills and Public Sector workforce Digital Skills.

Interested organizations are expected to submit their Expression of Interest before October 2, 2023.