Gov’t to provide adequate security for schools in bandit prone areas

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has urged parents in the North Rift Valley Region areas affected by banditry to return their children to school next month.

Speaking when he inspected ongoing rehabilitation of schools destroyed by bandit attacks, the CS assured of enough security security ahead of school reopening.

“I want to assure you all parents; your children are safe and their studies will not be interrupted by bandits. All schools will be under 24-hour guarded security by our specialised officers and the National Police Reservists (NPRs),” said Kindiki.

“TSC has assured us that all these schools will have sufficient teachers to teach our children. The safety and security of our teachers will be guaranteed,” he added.

In addition, the CS assured that the government will provide enough food to feed children in all schools to ensure that they continue to learn in a conducive environment.

He further appealed to parents protect their children from engaging in banditry by enrolling them in school.

“Parents don’t put your children in harm’s way, by encouraging them to engage in banditry. That business of livestock theft is unsustainable,” he urged.

Government is currently rehabilitating nine schools in West Pokot County which include Cheptulel Boys Secondary School, Chesegon, Cheptulel, Sapulmoi, Lonyangalem, Kour, Songok and Karon Primary Schools and Kisaa ECD School.