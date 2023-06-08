Govt to provide free lunch in Nairobi public primary schools

Children from poor backgrounds in Nairobi County are set to benefit from free lunch, courtesy of the national and county governments.

As soon as plans to roll out the programme are complete, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu disclosed Thursday that meals will be provided to young learners in public primary schools under the school feeding programme.

Machogu who was speaking after a consultative meeting with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie noted that the move with enable disadvantaged children to pursue their education uninterrupted.

“The program will improve learner’s motivation particularly those from slums and informal settlements within Nairobi,” said the CS

Those present in the meeting were Principal Secretary Basic Education Dr. Belio Kipsang and her counterpart from Higher Education and Research Dr. Beatrice Inyangala.