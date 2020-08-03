Govt to publish names of firms shortlisted to lease sugar factories

The government will on Tuesday publish the names of companies that expressed interest in leasing on a long term basis, the five state-owned sugar factories.

This comes about two weeks after governors from the Lake Region Economic Bloc called for the suspension of the leasing process to pave way for more consultations with relevant stakeholders on the privatization process.

The governors alleged that some outstanding issues that were yet to be addressed would later disadvantage farmers.

However, the government maintains that the list of companies that have shown interest to lease Chemelil, Muhoroni, Miwani, Nzoia, and Sony Sugar companies would be made public on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Agriculture maintains that wide consultations with governors from sugarcane growing regions were held and all issues resolved.

The government further says only bidders with adequate resources to turn around the fortunes of the mills would be considered.