Govt. to reclaim 10,000 acres “grabbed” from Miwani Sugar Factory

The Ministry of Agriculture is set to reclaim 10,000 acres of land fraudulently acquired by Crossley Limited from Miwani Sugar Factory.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Agriculture principal secretary Hamadi Boga told legislators that the Ministry of Lands has already directed the Ministry of Agriculture to immediately lodge the original title together with the supporting documents. The move he says will lead to the cancellation of the provisional title issued to Crossley Holdings Limited and pave way for the Transfer of the land to Miwani Sugar Factory.

The development follows a meeting between Lands principal Francis Muraguri, Ministry of Agriculture Legal Team and Miwani Sugar Joint Receiver Manager Francis Ooko held on 30th September this year that resolved to acquire the grabbed Miwani Sugar company land.

Nominated Member of Parliament Godfrey Osotsi who appeared before the Parliamentary Committee after raising the concerns before the house last week, said that the sale of Miwani Factory land was fictitious with records indicating that the land was not legitimately sold.

The Ministry of lands was accused of being a stumbling block in acquiring the land back from private hands with Committee members demanding to know the directors of Crossly Holding Limited which is associated with Kibos Sugar Company Chair Sukhwinder Singh Chatthe.

In 2018, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered the Prosecution of Chathe, Crossley Holdings, and seven other persons over what he said was a conspiracy to fraudulently transfer the land between 2007 and 2008.

Crossley Limited Company through a lawsuit claim to have acquired the company nucleus through an auction in 2007 and wants the court to issue an eviction order to the current occupants of the land and also be awarded special damages of Ksh 6 billion.

The Company which is being represented by James Orengo claims the massive parcel of land registered as LR No 7545/3 is currently occupied partly by trespassers and illegal settlers.

Alternatively, the firm wants Ksh 4.6 billion paid to them to cover the current market value of the land with interest and any other loss of income incurred until the petition is heard and determined.

A section of cane farmers from Nyando Sugar Belt expressed willingness to be enjoined in the case with Crossley Holding Limited.

Kenya Sugarcane Growers Association (Kesga) Secretary-General Richard Ogendo, however, accused Crossley Holdings Limited of irregularly attempting to defraud the State-owned miller of its prime land.