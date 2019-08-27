Govt to refurbish key historic sites countrywide

Key historical sites in the country are set to get a facelift in due course.

Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed while touring ancient sites at the coast said Vasco Da Gama pillar is among priorities as the government looks to increase revenues from the visits to the sites.

With the Sports Fund Act now in place, sports and culture ministry is committing to release funds to refurbish all key historical sites in the country which have remained neglected for years despite their tourism and cultural importance.

Vasco Da Gama Pillar in Malindi which was constructed in 1498 by the Portuguese explorer will be among the first to get a facelift.

The pillar is under threat of falling into the ocean following huge cracks that developed several years ago.

Already the government is building a sea wall at Fort Jesus in Mombasa.

Speaking after familiarization tour of Gedi Ruins Mohamed said the government was committed to protecting the historic sites and monuments as they were key centres for promoting the country’s heritage.

Gedi Ruins last year raked in Kshs 10 million in revenue from visits.

Amina also toured Kipepeo project which exports butterflies abroad and is located near Gedi.