Govt to revamp Educational Assessment Centres

The Ministry of Education is set to revamp Educational Assessment and Resource Centres (EARCS) with a view to strengthening its ability to assess the nature and extent of disabilities children are facing.

The assessment will enable the government to decide on the intervention required to mitigate the disability and place the children in appropriate educational institutions.

Speaking on Thursday during the official closing the 3rd National Conference on Special Education at the Institute in Nairobi, Chief Administrative Secretary in the ministry of Education, Ms Mumina Bonaya said the reorganisation of EARCS will ensure 100% placement, access, equity, quality, relevance, transition and completion of all children at all levels, in line with the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

Mumina said parents should present their children with various disabilities to EARCS where the government can assess the disability and place the children in educational institutions that will develop their abilities and talents.

He expressed concern that some parents hid the children thus denying them the opportunities to develop their innate abilities and talents.

She said the government policy on Education aimed at educating every child without leaving out any child.

She said CBC provided for diversity in endowments noting that it seeks to develop the varied potential of every child.

The Director of the institute, Dr. Norman Kiogora said Special needs education children were not readily appreciated.

He said they had emotional and learning difficulties which teachers attributed to naughtiness.

He suggested that training institutions for teachers should teach special needs Education programs saying the training will enable them to handle students with more understanding and empathy.