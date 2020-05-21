Govt to scale up involvement of parents in e-learning

The government is working on modalities to scale up the involvement of parents in the learning of their children who are at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The team is expected to come up with strategies that will enable parents and guardians, whose roles are emphasized in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), to create a conducive environment, not only for learning at home but also for the overall wellbeing of the learners.

One of the options on the table is creating awareness about the guidelines on parental empowerment and engagement developed by KICD in partnership with other partners to address gaps in education that emanate from parents who are not well versed with their roles.

The guidelines provide strategies on how parents can be encouraged to be actively involved in their children’s learning as they appreciate the various developments in the education sector.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Informed parents have a positive impact on the overall development of their children in areas such as the acquisition of right morals, religious values, improved health and nutrition, increased enrolment, retention and transition in schools, academic achievements and appropriate career choice.

This follows concerns that some parents are still struggling to ensure their children follow the “Out of Classroom Programmes” that are being facilitated through broadcast and digital platforms-radio, TV and the Kenya Education Cloud (KEC) online platform.

Mumina Bonaya, the Chief Administrative Secretary, at the Ministry of Education observed that parents have a shared responsibility with schools to ensure meaningful teaching and learning takes place.

“Parents are the first and continuing educators of their children. They are not expected to teach, but to motivate their children to achieve their full potential,” Bonaya said during a consultative meeting at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).