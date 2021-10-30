Govt to send additional security officers to Laikipia, Kibicho says

The Government will send more security agents to laikipia to support those on the ground as they seek to quell the violence in the County.

Interior Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the Government will not relent in its mandate to protect its officers after several were killed in Al Moran during a banditry attack.

He said the government will not to be cowed, saying they are determined to ensure that Laikipia residents are protected just like other Kenyan.

Kibicho said they are in full gear to make sure that they flash out the bandits, adding that a large number of animals have left the ranches.

He assured that residents will in the area will get security protection so that they can go on with their normal lives.

Kibicho spoke after he took part in a charity walk organized by Our Lady of Lourdes Mwea Medical Training College to create a Kshs 10m revolving fund for needy students.