Gov´t to set up Kenya Coast Guard patrol base in Port Victoria

President William Ruto has said that plans are underway to set up a Kenya Coast Guard patrol base in Port Victoria, Budalang’i Sub County in an effort to beef up security for the fishermen in the region.

The President further said his administration was working round the clock to implement the blue economy blueprint and develop necessary infrastructure geared towards economic growth along the Lake Victoria Basin as well as the coastal line.

In his development tour of western Kenya, President William Ruto has reiterated his commitment to scaling up fish farming in the region the head of state commissioned the Mulukhoba Fish Landing Site whose cold room will process more than 10 tons of fish a day.

The Head of State noted that the improved refrigeration will help maintain a long shelf life and guarantee quality of fish from Busia and the neighboring counties.

He said fishery is one of the main drivers of the country’s economic growth lamenting that its potential remains under-exploited.

“This being so, we have increased our investment in the fish industry — through efficient marketing and active participation of fishermen in the entire value addition — to boost the sector’s competitiveness, thereby creating more and better jobs for millions of our youth.” President Ruto said.

Earlier in the day the head of state handed over a 92-bed capacity surgical ward at the Busia County Hospital.

The President rallied leaders from the region to support the government’s agenda for inclusive development.

President Ruto was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi among other government officials.