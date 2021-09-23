Govt to sink community boreholes in drought stricken Garissa and Wajir counties

Community boreholes are now very precious and the key source of water for drought stricken residents of Garissa and Wajir who are calling for construction of more of such water resources in the area. Water boozer owners in the area are earning from supplying water to herders and residents who would have otherwise been forced trek tens of miles to and from the community boreholes. As Nancy Okware narrates, herders living in the proximity of Tana River are slowly and steadily diversifying to irrigation to address food challenges.