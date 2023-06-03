Gov’t to spend Ksh 20B on police equipment in fight against terrorism

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has revealed that the government has set aside Ksh 20 billion for security operations to deal with the al Shabaab threat in the northeastern region.

Speaking in Garissa town, Kindiki who was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow said that for a long time, the northeastern region has been faced with various security challenges and that it was time to bring them to an end.

“We have had security challenges caused by an enemy from across the border who have caused loss of lives and property. I want to say, on behalf of the Kenyan government, that we will use all available means to ensure that we end this terrorism threat,” Kindiki said.

“The government has allocated Ksh 20 billion for state-of-the-art equipment for our security officers to ensure they have vehicles, choppers and body armour to protect themselves during operations. I want to say that the days of terrorism, killing of our security and government officers are over,” he added.

The CS said that there should be a standard security presence across the country such that no area should feel less secure than others.

“We want to make sure that the same sense of security in Kiambu or Mombasa should be the same feeling of security here in Garissa and other parts of the country,” he said.

The security minister also took the opportunity to address the inter-border clashes that have happened in the past along the Garissa – Isiolo border, noting that he has convened leaders meeting next week to address the matter and bring a permanent solution.

Kindiki’s visit to Garissa comes at a time when the government is working on opening the Kenya – Somalia borders to ease trade between the two countries and tackle the smuggling of contraband goods into the country.