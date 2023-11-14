Govt to subsidize fuel prices for two months

The government will subsidize fuel prices for the next two months, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has said.

The fuel subsidy has been implemented to cover November and December review in what EPRA Director General Kiptoo Bargoria says has been occasioned by increased landed cost of petroleum products.

“In order to cushion consumers from the spike in pump prices, as a consequence of the increase in the landed costs, the Government has opted to stabilize pump prices for the November- December 2023 price cycle,” said Bargoria.

For November period, EPRA has kept the price of a litre of super petrol unchanged while that of kerosene and diesel reduces by Ksh 2.

The monthly prices published on Tuesday now means consumers in Nairobi will pay a maximum of Ksh 217.36 for a litre of super petrol at the pump, Ksh 203.47 and Ksh 203.06 for a litre of diesel and kerosene respectively.

EPRA Director General Kiptoo Bargoria said oil marketing companies will pocket Ksh 12.01 for a litre of super petrol, Ksh Ksh 19.82 for a litre of diesel and Ksh 3.64 for a litre of kerosene.

“The National Treasury has identified resources within the current resource envelope to compensate Oil Marketing Companies,” he added.

Without tapping the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL), EPRA said consumers would have paid Ksh 229.37 for a litre of super petrol, Ksh 223.29 for a litre of diesel and Ksh 206.70 for a litre of kerosene.

The new prices take effect from midnight.