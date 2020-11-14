Gov’t to supply over 600,000 locally assembled desks to public schools

The government will supply 622,157 locally assembled desks to 5,136 public primary schools and 5,243 public secondary schools in line with the Government Stimulus programme at a cost of Ksh 1.9 billion.

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha through a statement said that public primary schools would receive 359,450 desks while public secondary schools would receive 262,707 desks, lockers and chairs.

The program according to the Education CS is to ensure that local juakali artisans and workshops at the sub-county level are supported to uplift thousands of livelihoods and support learners with desks that would mitigate the effects of social distancing in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magoha during his school tour to monitor the supply of desks in counties noted that some of the reports presented have anomalies prompting him to verify the reports by sampling and going to the field in person.

“In Kakamega North where the schools identified were five (5), I only found delivery in 2 schools and the desks delivered in those schools were of poor quality, not varnished and did not meet the specifications of the prototype,” he said

The same was exemplified by Mumias East and numerous other sub-counties across the country.

The Education CS, however, thanked all the field officers who are correcting such anomalies in an effort to fabricate and deliver the quality and standards of desks required as per the prototype.