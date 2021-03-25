Govt to tighten Covid-19 containment measures on PSVs

The government will tighten protocols which are aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus in the public transport sector.

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has said due to wave three of covid-19, stringent measures will be taken to save those traveling from getting the virus.

He observed that since the end of last year, the government has been relaxing the measures especially in air and railway transport saying this time, they will ensure public transport players strictly adhere to stipulated protocols.

Macharia spoke in Murang’a Wednesday when he met MCAs led by area governor to deliberate on matters to do with development and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“In terms of transmission of covid-19, public transport is a key module in Covid-19 transmission. We had introduced measures to ensure we control spread of the virus in the sector. The measures will be tightened till this 3rd wave is contained,” said the CS.

He added that the government has been able to contain the spread of the virus at airports and among those using Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

“In our airports and at railway stations, the measures have been strictly observed but the challenge is with our matatus and we want to partner with county governments to ensure the public transport players adhere to health protocols,” he added.

On his part, Governor Wa Iria said the county government will be forced to come up with laws that will ensure locals adhere to the measures aimed to control the spread of covid-19.

The governor observed that many locals have abandoned observing the health protocols, noting that they will introduce fines among other forms of penalties to force residents to adhere to the government regulations on coronavirus.

“The 3rd wave is affecting many families. People usually tend to ignore and as a county government we will be forced to use stringent laws that will ensure people take up the matter seriously,” added the governor.

He continued “many people in local shopping centres don’t bother to wear masks. No social distancing is observed and even the majority have abandoned washing of their hands. Murang’a we are better because we have an ICU and this does not mean people should not take care of themselves.”

Meanwhile, Macharia and the governor praised BBI saying the initiative is aimed at bringing resources to counties.

They lauded development record that has been achieved by Jubilee administration especially in development of infrastructure.

“Here we want to discuss with MCAs on a roadmap for BBI from now to July. I have been appointed as chairman for the county BBI steering committee and we will work together with the governor to ensure plans for the BBI go on successfully,” stated Macharia.

Wa Iria said through BBI, President Uhuru Kenyatta is advocating for ensuring equitable distribution of resources.

“More resources are needed at grassroots, and we want to ensure this process is completed successfully by July. Murang’a leaders support the president on the course of advocating devolvement of more funds,” he added.