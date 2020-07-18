Over 280,000 youth recruited into the second phase of the Ksh 10 billion National Hygiene Program (NHP) will be trained on how to access Government procurement opportunities at the countrywide sensitization forums.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said most youth were missing out on Access to Government Opportunities (AGPO) program as they think bidding for government tenders is costly, long and laborious.

AGPO, a program that facilitates youth, women and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to participate in government procurement was initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2016.

Hinga who was in Nakuru to inspect youth engaged in restoring public hygiene standards, urban civil works and other public undertakings under the Programme also known as the Kazi Mtaani Initiative said the capacity building forums will also equip the participants with entrepreneurial knowledge and technical skills such as masonry, carpentry and welding.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said the National government is committed to giving the youth opportunities for business and growth, as a sure way of laying a firm foundation for fighting poverty.

Hinga stated that all Ministries had been directed by President Kenyatta to domesticate the Kazi Mtaani initiative to cushion vulnerable persons against economic shocks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Enabling youth to do business with the government and see business opportunities that Covid-19 may have ushered in our midst will improve the living conditions of the country’s most vulnerable populations,” He said.

Adding that, “Sensitization forums will to give fresh hope to these disadvantaged bidders for government tenders ultimately, drive social change and increase accessibility and equity in other sectors of the society” said the PS

Hinga called on the youth to form organized groups so as to benefit from community contracting where they can bid for infrastructure projects such as roads, drainage, street light and graveling from both national and county government.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya put on notice local administrators who may engage in irregular activities during the Kazi Mtaani initiative warning that those found culpable would be prosecuted in law courts.

“I encourage beneficiaries, locals and elders where the initiative is being conducted to report any stranger who may have been hired from another area. We will be publishing the list of all youth engaged in Kazi Mtaani Initiative for transparency and public scrutiny,” He said.

Natembeya noted that the program was being implemented in phases to ensure that those being employed work under proper health standards and protocols that limit the risk of infection.