Govt to undertake final verification of historical outstanding claims

Written By: Claire Wanja
6

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government (State Department for Correctional Services) says it will undertake the final verification of the historical outstanding claims as at June 30, 2018, with all those verified expected to be settled by June 30, 2020.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In a statement Monday, Principal Secretary State Department for Correctional Services Zeinab A. Hussein, says claimants with  outstanding  claims  that  had  been  declared  by  the  delivery  station  and  declared  to  the National Treasury are required to avail themselves for this exercise as per the schedule published on the local dailies the editions of May 18, 2020.

Also Read  Over 200 families evicted Friday night in Ruai

The claimants are required to present a letter  of  offer  from  the  respective  County/Sub-county  or  Ministry  for  the  particular financial years of the supplies; Credit  Note  letter(s)  or  Local  Purchase  Order  duly  signed  by  the  then  Officer-in Charge/A.I.E. holder; Copy/copies  of  invoice(s)  and  delivery  note(s)  for  each  supply,  duly  acknowledged  by the responsible officer; Copy of Certificate of Registration/business name registration and KRA PIN;  Original National ID Card/Passport; Current year KRA clearance certificate and bank account details.

Also Read  Uhuru extends countrywide curfew for a further 21 days

The verification exercise is expected to run May 20, 2020, to June 5, 2020.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The PS said that failure to present oneself and/or any of the documents will result in non-verification of the claim(s).

Also Read  IEBC recalls 2017 General Election data over typographical errors

“All claimants must wear masks and fully maintain social distance and other health guidelines issued by the government at the verification venues.” She added.

The State Department for Correctional Services has been tracking historical outstanding claims accrued  between  the  Financial  Years  2011/12  and  2017/18  with  a  view  to  paying  all  eligible suppliers and contractors duly owed  for  goods  supplied  and/or  services  rendered to the  Kenya Prisons Service.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR