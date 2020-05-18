Govt to undertake final verification of historical outstanding claims

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government (State Department for Correctional Services) says it will undertake the final verification of the historical outstanding claims as at June 30, 2018, with all those verified expected to be settled by June 30, 2020.

In a statement Monday, Principal Secretary State Department for Correctional Services Zeinab A. Hussein, says claimants with outstanding claims that had been declared by the delivery station and declared to the National Treasury are required to avail themselves for this exercise as per the schedule published on the local dailies the editions of May 18, 2020.

The claimants are required to present a letter of offer from the respective County/Sub-county or Ministry for the particular financial years of the supplies; Credit Note letter(s) or Local Purchase Order duly signed by the then Officer-in Charge/A.I.E. holder; Copy/copies of invoice(s) and delivery note(s) for each supply, duly acknowledged by the responsible officer; Copy of Certificate of Registration/business name registration and KRA PIN; Original National ID Card/Passport; Current year KRA clearance certificate and bank account details.

The verification exercise is expected to run May 20, 2020, to June 5, 2020.

The PS said that failure to present oneself and/or any of the documents will result in non-verification of the claim(s).

“All claimants must wear masks and fully maintain social distance and other health guidelines issued by the government at the verification venues.” She added.

The State Department for Correctional Services has been tracking historical outstanding claims accrued between the Financial Years 2011/12 and 2017/18 with a view to paying all eligible suppliers and contractors duly owed for goods supplied and/or services rendered to the Kenya Prisons Service.