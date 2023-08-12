Gov’t to undertake fresh phase of farmers registration, Gachagua says

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the government will begin a fresh phase of registration of farmers as it distributes subsidised fertilizers.

Speaking on Saturday during subsidized a working visit to the North Rift, the DP said the fresh registration targets farmers who were not put in the system initially.

“We are now commencing phase two of the registration of fertilizers. People should stop demonstrating and get registered to get fertilizers,” said the DP.

The Deputy President presided over a fundraiser in aid of 10 ACK churches at St Mark ACK Church, Lolkerieny in Nandi Hills. He also flagged off the distribution of subsidised fertilizer at Kobujoi National Cereals and Produce Board depot in the Aldai constituency.

The Deputy President said the subsidy programme has been a success adding that farmers who benefitted from the initial phase are bound to record a bumper harvest this year.

“This year, we will have a bumper harvest from the maize farms. Right now, we are looking for enough maize dryers so that farmers easily get access to them. The government and farmers will share the cost of drying of maize,” he stated.

Gachagua said the President has directed the National Treasury and National Cereals and Produce Board to allocate adequate funds for the purchase of the maize promising faster payments.

“The prices will be better and we will pay within 48 hours so we deal with brokers and cartels,” he affirmed.

Gachagua said the government will work with the governors to ensure the success of the programme.

The government has reduced the prices of 50kg of fertilizers from Ksh 7000 to Ksh 2,500.

The DP said the only way to bring the cost of living down is through enhancing productivity in the farms and reducing the cost of production.

He also affirmed the government’s partnership with the church in delivering the administration’s development agenda.

“Our leadership has come from God. We are Christians and we have worked with the church for a long time. We will always be at the forefront of building churches,” he said.

The DP also said the Ruto administration had disbursed all the pending allocations for counties and constituencies challenging elected leaders to focus on and serve the people.