Govt to use census figures to create new administration units

The government will use last year’s census results to determine new administration units, the secretary for National Administration, Mongo Chimwaga has said.

Chimwaga said that the government was committed to ensuring comparative equal number of people in all administrative units in the country, hence the decision to use the data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

He was speaking at Nyasanda in Ugunja, Siaya County when he represented the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Dr. Fred Matiang’i during the official opening of the area Deputy County Commissioner’s office. The office was constructed by the Ugunja Constituency Development Fund.

“We are looking at the statistics from last year’s census which we shall use to determine the new units” he said, adding that there should not be cases where a sub location has say 2000 people while another has 50,000.

On security, Chimwaga called on Kenyans to support the government in tackling crime by cooperating with the security agencies.

He called on the national government administration officers to ensure that all departments deliver on the mandate.

Addressing the occasion, Nyanza Regional Commissioner, James Kianda said all the region’s six counties were fully prepared to handle the Coronavirus should it be reported.

“We are working closely with the county governments in the region and have set aside isolation wards in the county referral hospitals,” he said.

Kianda called for calm among Kenyans in the wake of reports that the first case of Coronavirus has been reported in the country.

He urged government officers to ensure that the public had the right information in regard to the virus but warned those who may be tempted to peddle alarmist and false reports through the social media.

The occasion was also addressed by the Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, his Bondo counterpart, Dr. Gideon Ochanda and Siaya County Commissioner, Michael Tialal among others.