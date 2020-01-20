Govt to withdraw security detail for VIPs involved in crime

The National Police Service will from now withdraw security detail from VIPs who are involved or suspected in crime until they are cleared by the courts.

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai on Monday said that those VIPs who are civilian firearm holders shall have their certificates cancelled and weapons are withdrawn.

“It is the expectations of the service that the VIPs who are accorded this privilege shall reciprocate by being law-abiding citizens at all times to avoid compromising and demeaning the very essence of which the police is mandated,” read part of the statement.

The move comes after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was arraigned in Milimani Courts Monday morning and charged with attempted murder.

Babu Owino who is accused of shooting a club disk jockey (Dj) Friday morning pleaded not guilty and was remanded for seven days awaiting the pre-bail report to be availed to the court by the probation department.

Earlier Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri was asked to surrender his official firearm at the regional headquarters after he recorded a statement at the Nakuru Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Offices.