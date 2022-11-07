Gov’t to work on five-transformation pillar approach to revive Posta

The government will work on a five-transformation pillar approach to enable the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) to make profits.

Information, Communication, Technology and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo says competition in the digital communication platform has adversely affected the position of the Corporation a position the government is keen on reversing.

“We must jolt PCK from sleep before it sleeps forever. It must take up its rightful place as a strategic State agency in the emerged and future competitive technological and business marketplace,” he said.

Owalo who spoke while in a meeting with the Postal of Kenya Corporation Senior Management and Board on Monday, said the ministry has identified areas of priority in transforming the corporation.

The five areas include policy and technology and innovation, the corporation’s financial management, internal organization and governance, product and services and regulatory environment.

The CS says the Postal Corporation of Kenya should benefit from the fourth industrial revolution as a critical player in the communications sector and in the national economy.

Meanwhile, the CS noted that the said interventions must be contemplated in the short-term, mid-term and long-term.

Some of the probable interventions that will be implemented may include:

Reviewing financial management, solvency and debt portfolio and how best to manage cumulative liabilities around Ksh 3 billion today. Reviewing the place of the corporation in the face of the country’s E-commerce strategy and the National Addressing System and taking the necessary measures; Reviewing internal organization and governance and adjusting to match international standards. Good Corporate Governance at PCK is obligatory. Exploring alternative avenues out of conflictual issues under contestation before the courts; Reviewing the range of services PCK is providing and the competitive and regulatory environments and appropriately adapting for relevance and competitiveness; Reviewing the use of technology and making the essential adjustment for sustainable relevance; Reviewing the skills needs and skills mix in the corporation and their sustainable relevance for growth in the prevailing and future marketplaces; Reviewing of the asset base and its broader relevance now and in the future.

During Owalo’s vetting by the National Assembly for the position of ICT CS, on 21 October 2022, he identified revitalization of the POK, among key priorities.

The Postal Corporation of Kenya is one of the oldest organizations in Kenya. Its history goes back to the 1800s when it was established as part of the then-East African Ocean Mail Company (1800–1875).

https://youtu.be/e4QFAGXh-fk