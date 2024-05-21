Govt to write off coffee farmers’ debts, DP Gachagua announces

The government will write off debts owed by coffee farmers’ cooperative societies and unions as part of the intervention of revamping the sub-sector, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said on Tuesday.

Speaking at Kabare Village in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, Gachagua said he had spoken to President William Ruto to have the debt for coffee farmers waived.

“Debts of Coffee Cooperatives, Unions and Saccos will be waived. I have spoken to the President and he has agreed that the same way debts for sugarcane farmers have been waived it will apply to coffee farmers. Cooperatives Simon Chelugui has been instructed to prepare a memo to be presented to the Cabinet so that we can start afresh,” he stated.

Gachagua added that the Ministry of Cooperatives will soon disburse to farmers, the second batch of the Cherry Fund at a rate of Ksh40 per kilo.

The Deputy President has been leading reforms in the Coffee, Tea and Dairy Sub-sectors for smallscale farmer to earn more from their produce.

Gachagua spoke during the funeral service of his former teacher at Kianyaga High School, Mwalimu Julius Kano Ndumbi, who was the school’s Principal when the Deputy President was a student.

The DP eulogised Mr Ndumbi as an educationist and disciplinarian, who loved and shaped lives of many young people. At the time of his death he was serving as a director at the National Irrigation Board.

“I have come to pay my respect to my teacher, mentor, friend and a great man who moulded us to be what we are today through mentorship and discipline. He has transformed many people into great men of great minds. He was a great teacher and could spot talents and support the same. He helped me to be a debater and the same came in handy during the national debate ahead of the 2022 elections,” said Gachagua.

Narrating how he received the news of Mr Ndumbi’s demise, the Deputy President said he “was on seven days of fasting, prayers and meditating without phone or any distraction at Mt Kenya Forest, reflecting on the nation’s direction”.

Gachagua further vowed to continue with his resolve to unite the nation starting with the Mount Kenya region saying leaders attempting to divide region will not succeed.

“I made a decision, as the seniormost elected leader in Mount Kenya region, to unite everyone irrespective of political affiliation. I am happy that the ordinary people at the grassroots are united. Only a section of leaders that are trying to divide the region, but they will not succeed,” he said.