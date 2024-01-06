Residents of Gikumari village in Ruiru, Kiambu County have asked the government to name people behind a move to grab their 2,500-acre land after Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome confirmed there was such a move.

Led by Gatong’ora ward MCA Dan Gitau, the land owners expressed their misgivings about the role of the local administration in the scheme after the CS revealed that some people had made forgeries of documents in an attempt to grab the land.

Gitau, accompanied by local politicians, among them former Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo and ex- Theta ward MCA Samuel Karema said the fact that a private developer’s graders working on roads were being guarded by police raised eyebrows about who was involved.

“The grabber must be a very powerful person since senior administrators led by the Central Regional Commissioner appeared to be at the beck and call of this individual” said Gitau during a thanksgiving prayer outside the St Joseph Catholic Church, Gikumari.

The locals and leaders maintained that legal action should be taken against what they termed as a “dastardly move” to deprive citizens of their property.

Wahome had also instructed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the matter and prosecute those behind the move while at the same time calling for the withdrawal of government security agencies from the site.

Speaking at the Ruiru land registry on Thursday CS Wahome declared that the land commonly known as ‘Juja Farm Block 4’ belonged to the occupants and dismissed as untrue, claims that the government was out to evict the dwellers in a bid to build a housing project.

She also revealed that the title IR 72811 appearing on the search is in respect of a different land situated in Nairobi bearing LR No.2951/343 measuring 0.4063 hectares.

Wahome further divulged that another title Register IR No. 172788 was issued to property bearing LR No. 5180/1 and not LR 5000 as appears on the purported search and that IR No. 172788 was later cancelled and assigned a new number IR 173204 in 2016 for land situated in Nyeri County measuring 4.333 hectares.

Residents hailed the Lands CS and King’ara for moving to rescue their property from greedy individuals and vowed to be on the lookout for similar attempts in the future.