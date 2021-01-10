Govt’ tracking all learners to ensure none doesn’t return to school

The Ministry of Education is taking stock of every learner who was in school prior to the closure of the basic learning institution in March last year, following the outbreak of Covid-19, the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang has said.

Dr. Kipsang said the government was mapping out details of girls who might have conceived during the period, saying it is documenting their respective schools, class, and level of pregnancy to help them to resume learning with minimal challenges.

The PS said the government aims at ensuring that no child was left behind, noting that the government not only wants children 100% enrollment in school but retained to learn and transit to secondary education.

Dr. Kipsang said the Ministry of Education had reserved about Kshs.30billion towards development of infrastructure in public primary and secondary schools.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said the Ministry had allocated Shs.2.4billion towards infrastructure for Secondary Schools and Shs.240million towards Primary schools.

“Low Cost boarding primary schools in ASALI areas have been allocated Shs300million,” Dr. Kipsang added saying the government has reserved Shs15 Billion from the Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) kitty for school improvement and maintenance all of which go into infrastructure development in secondary schools.

The PS said additional cumulative sum of Shs 2bilion is hived off from the fees parents in Boarding Schools pay towards school infrastructure.

Dr. Kipsang, said that Shs.8.2billion has been set aside for school infrastructure in 110 educationally and economically disadvantaged sub-counties in 30 counties in the country.

The Shs.8.2billion is part of Shs.20billion, the government, in conjunction with the World Bank, earmarked to finance the improvement of retention of learners in Primary education as well as transition to Secondary education in ASAL and marginalized areas in the country.

School infrastructure includes classrooms, laboratories for the science practical, dormitories, sanitation facilities, halls, and others.

Dr. Kipsang said the Government had to spend this money on construction of classrooms alone, to the exclusion of other infrastructural needs, it had the capacity to build 33,000 classrooms every year using the allocations.

Kipsang said this after visiting St. Mary’s Complex Boarding Primary Schools, Kaplong Girls High School, Tenwek Boys High School and Korara Secondary School in Bomet County.

The Principal Secretary was accompanied by the Area County Commissioner, Mrs. Susan Waweru, and Country Director of Education, Mr. Indiatsi Mabale and senior Security Officials in the area.