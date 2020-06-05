Gov’t scales up efforts to curb transmission at refugee camps

The government is working with development partners in refugee camps to ensure measures are put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 disease.

Speaking during a press briefing Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi, announced 134 new positive cases in the country with one case from Daadab camp.

“We do appreciate that areas such as Dadaab with congregated populations pose a risk. We are working with partners in camps, such as UNHCR to ensure measures are put in place to prevent transmissions,” said Dr Mwangangi.

She noted that in Daadab refugee camp, community health strategy has been adopted to help curb the spread of the disease.

The CAS emphasised on adherence to measures laid out by the government and requested Kenyans to;

Wash your hands often with soap and running water.

Avoid close contact. Stay at least 6-feet from other people even in your home.

Wear your mask while in public places

While acknowledging the community spread she emphasised on the need to have county facilities ready where those infected are to be managed.

She reiterated the importance of County’s level of preparedness as a key factor in the fight against the pandemic.

County governments have also been urged to hasten the improvement of their health facilities in order to deal with an imminent spike in the number of coronavirus infections in the country.

She said going by the number of cases being recorded lately it was evident that the disease was deep within communities hence the need for counties to step up their preparedness.

“I am appealing to counties to move with speed to utilize the Ksh 5 billion already disbursed to them to upgrade their health facilities as a way of ensuring the level of preparedness in the key priority areas is in place,” said Mwangangi.

According to a tweet on UN Kenya handle @UnKenya , UNHCR Kenya has been working closely with Turkana County and Garissa County which have close to 500,000 refugees in Daadab and Kakuma camp, to strengthen health response against Covid-19 for refugees and host communities.

They have provided PPEs for health workers, isolation facilities and food supplies

From 1 June 2020, UNHCR, @WFP_Kenya and partner staff carrying out a distribution of food, soap and relief items for refugees in the #Dadaab and #Kakuma camps. In order to minimise large gatherings, two months’ rations of food and other relief items were distributed. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/29aNxBGCzA — UNHCR KENYA (@UNHCR_Kenya) June 5, 2020