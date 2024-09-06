Govt, UNDP partner to boost service delivery

The Government of Kenya and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have teamed up to improve service delivery in the public sector.

The development comes after Deputy Chief of Staff Eliud Owalo held a meeting on Friday to discuss ways of strengthening the governments service delivery to its citizenry

The UNDP team was led by Mr. Stephen Jackson, the UNDP Resident Coordinator who was accompanied by Mr. Antony Ngororano, the UNDP Resident Representative; plus Ms. Signe Rasmussen.

“We deliberated on areas of collaboration regarding enhancement of Government delivery capacity on priority projects and programs,” said the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff.

During the meeting, the parties reflected on the current Performance Management framework with special attention to capacity building at both levels of Government to strategically address the current needs of modern Performance Management Techniques in line with Global-Best practices.

The two also agreed to form a technical working group to champion the implementation of the agreed deliverables of the partnership with UNDP.

Owalo was accompanied by Mr. Joshua Mwiranga, PAS in the Public Service Performance Management Unit and Mr. Lee Kyonze, Ag. Head of the Government Delivery Unit.