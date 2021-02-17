Govt unveils Kenya End Malaria Council and Fund

Kenya has become the fifth African country to establish an End Malaria Council.

The council is a public-private-community partnership established to support the control and elimination of malaria in Kenya.

The Council was established by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Health and will operate for three years.

Its members are senior leaders drawn from all sectors to champion the “Zero Malaria Starts with Me!” campaign and to remove barriers limiting the implementation of the Kenya Malaria Strategy (2019-2023).

“By promoting local manufacturing, we shall reduce reliance on foreign manufactured malaria supplies, ensure economic development as well as easy access and timely delivery of these essential commodities to the populations at risk of malaria.” Said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during the unveiling Wednesday.

“We have a financial resource gap of Kenya Shillings 24 billion to fully implement our current Kenya Malaria Strategic Plan which covers the period 2019 to 2023.” Dr. George Githuka, Head of Division of National Malaria Program.

The council will be chaired by Christopher Getonga (Chair of the Council

Managing Director Mimosa Pharmaceuticals) with Dr Willis Akhwale (Secretary to the Council Senior Advisor African Leaders Malaria Alliance) serving as the Council Secretary.

Other members include, Patrick Quarcoo (Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Radio Africa Group), Managing Director Africa Cancer Federation Dorothy Nyong’o, Dr Beatrice Maingi (Director & Psychologist Nobility House), Eva Muthuri ( Member of the Country Coordinating Mechanism Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB & Malaria), Issac Maluki (Chief Executive Officer Shona EPZ Limited),Dr Matilu Mwau (Deputy Director Kenya Medical Research Institute), Jacinta Wasike (Deputy Chief Pharmacist Pharmacy & Poisons Board), Joyce Momanyi ( Head of Health Head of COVID-19 Secretariat Council of Governors).

At the same time, Kagwe regretted delays by the World Health Organization to approve locally manufactured essential medical products in the country.

The Health CS says the delays have frustrated efforts to eliminate diseases that can successfully be fought at ease.

Kagwe, who expressed frustrations that until today the country is yet to receive the coronavirus AstraZeneca vaccine doses ordered early this year, attributed the long wait to failure by WHO to approve other promising vaccines.