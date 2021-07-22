Govt unveils second cohort of 9,000 Elimu Scholarship beneficiaries

Story By: Maureen Njeri

The second group of bright but needy students to be awarded government scholarships for their secondary education has been commissioned.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. Magoha has launched the 2021 cohort of 9,000 beneficiaries of the Elimu Scholarship Programme, in line with President Uhuru’s promise to leave no child behind in the provision of basic education to all.

Speaking during the launch at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, Magoha disclosed that at least 54,000 students who sat for the 2020 KCPE examinations applied for the programme. He says the beneficiaries were carefully selected using a tested and proven criteria of identifying needy and vulnerable children.

“The Elimu Scholarship Programme targeted 110 Sub-Counties and 15 urban centers with informal settlements. This year we affirmatively increased the allocation of learners from urban centers with informal settlements from 25% to 33.3 % of the 9,000 slots to cushion the very vulnerable households and give hope to the less fortunate,” he said