Govt unveils second cohort of 9,000 Elimu Scholarship beneficiaries

Story By: Maureen Njeri
The second group of bright but needy students to be awarded government scholarships for their secondary education has been commissioned.
Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. Magoha has launched the 2021 cohort of 9,000 beneficiaries of the Elimu Scholarship Programme, in line with President Uhuru’s promise to leave no child behind in the provision of basic education to all.
Speaking during the launch at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, Magoha disclosed that at least 54,000 students who sat for the 2020 KCPE examinations applied for the programme. He says the beneficiaries were carefully selected using a tested and proven criteria of identifying needy and vulnerable children.
“The Elimu Scholarship Programme targeted 110 Sub-Counties and 15 urban centers with informal settlements. This year we affirmatively increased the allocation of learners from urban centers with informal settlements from 25% to 33.3 % of the 9,000 slots to cushion the very vulnerable households and give hope to the less fortunate,” he said
He noted that he personally monitored the selection process and came face to face with the hardships and other heart-breaking experiences that children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds are confronted with.
“I witnessed the selection process and I can tell you it was fair and that this scholarship programme will change lives and families.” He said
Magoha acknowledged the role played by other stakeholders in the industry including Jomo Kenyatta Foundation, KCB Foundation, Equity Foundation (Wings to Fly programme) among other organizations in making the programme possible. He further called on other organizations to also participate in the noble act of providing education to an underprivileged children.
At the same time, Prof. Magoha noted that following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, school fees for secondary schools had been reviewed downwards even as he called upon all stakeholders to ensure that the guidelines are adhered to.
He further pointed out that government has prioritized quality-based educational reforms that include implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).
“Going forth more focus is going towards rationalization of existing and new infrastructure to ensure seamless implementation of the CBC with maximum benefits to all learners,” the CS said.