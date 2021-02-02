Govt urged to allow humanitarian aid to Kapedo residents

Religious leaders have called on the Government to allow humanitarian aid to thousands of starving Kapedo area residents.

Last month, the Government declared Kapedo a Special Security Zone in a gazette notice aimed at containing the rising insecurity in the region.

Roads leading to the area were blocked by security officers following the ongoing security operation to flush out bandits after a senior GSU officer was gunned down.

The leaders lamented that the area has been rendered inaccessible yet residents are starving at death due to lack of food, good shelter, water and medication.

Led by the West Pokot Pastors network, the religious leaders raised concern over residents and livestock being denied access to basic needs like food, water and medication.

The leaders who supported the operation condemned the perpetrators of banditry and cattle rustling activities.

The Pokot Pastors network chairperson Rev Ronald Chumum said that there is a violation of human rights in the ongoing operation.

Speaking at St. Andrews, ACK Church in Kapenguria, Rev Chumum said the government should undertake the operation in a humane manner to avoid harming innocent people who have nothing to do with insecurity that has rocked the volatile region where several lives have been lost including those of security officers and government officers.

He faulted the government over extrajudicial killings saying that it was painful for six professionals to be killed.

Anglican Inland Church (AIC) Bishop David Kaseton called on the government to rescind the use of excessive force and employ dialogue for peace to be realized in the area.