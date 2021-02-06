Govt urged to allow KNCCI to issue certificates of origin to traders

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KNCCI) has urged the government to allow the Organization to issue Certificates of Origin for all exports from the country.

Speaking during the KNCCI Busia Chapter open day forum at the Busia Vocational Training Centre on Friday, the KNCCI President Richard Ngatia said that it is the mandate of all Chambers globally to issue such certificates.

“We are requesting President Uhuru Kenyatta to support the Chamber to issue both certificates of origin and preferential certificates at all points of entry to promote regional trade,” he said.

This comes after the KNCCI Busia Chapter Chairman Sylvanus Abungu expressed concern that traders at the borders of Busia and Malaba are forced to travel all the way to Kisumu or Nairobi for the important documents.

Ngatia reiterated the need for an industrial park and an International airport in Busia County adding that the area had several Agricultural produce for export.

He urged the County Government to avail a parcel of land for the construction of an industrial park adding that the KNCCI at the national level will look for a partner to support its construction.

“A partner from UAE had promised to help the Country in rehabilitating the KNCCI plots across the counties and to see how they can build industrial parks,” he said.

The official further stated that Equity Bank has allocated Sh. 200 million to accommodate the KNCCI Members to support them during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngatia advised the Financial Institution’s management to have the data of those benefiting from the fund so that the organization can support in ensuring that they pay their dues on time.

“We also need to have some business hubs in different locations within the county,” he said adding that he will advocate to ensure that KeNHA fast-tracks the dualing of the Korinda-Customs highways to enhance trade between Kenya and Uganda,” he said.

Busia County Commissioner John Korir on his part reminded those living along Malaba railway to pave way for the revival of the facility.

Korir noted that the concerned parties have been notified by the government to move away from the railway reserve more than three times in a year.

“You have seen what is happening in other areas and I am assuring you that the same progress is coming to Busia,” he said adding that his administration is going to do clearance so that in due course the railway connection to the neighboring country becomes complete.

The forum brought together the KNCCI membership from 16 counties within the Great Lake Region to showcase their trade wares.

