Govt urged to employ extension officers to alleviate food insecurity

According to the Women Farmers Association of Kenya (WOFAK) lack of enough extension officers has left most rural farmers to apply trial and error on their farms hence not getting maximum yields.

Speaking at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Karapul grounds in Siaya when rural women farmers presented a memorandum to the county government calling for more extension workers, Wofak Siaya branch chairperson Caren Awuor Odhiambo said a few of the rural farmers who are tech-savvy are now relying on the digital technology for information that helps them bridge the gap occasioned by the lack of extension officers.

“Most of the rural women lack information on the various digital platforms and if we can sensitize them on the same, we can bridge the gap caused by lack of extension officers,” said Awuor.

Siaya county executive committee member for agriculture, Dr. Elizabeth Odhiambo said the county government of Siaya was in the process of employing more extension officers to improve production.

Dr. Odhiambo however said that the department of agriculture was working with other partners to deliver relevant information to farmers.

“The content that they deliver on the ground comes from our staff to avoid contradiction,” said the county minister for agriculture.