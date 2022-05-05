Govt urged to fast track ratification of AMA treaty

Health stakeholders have called upon the Government to fast track the ratification of the Establishment of the African Medicines Agency (AMA) as well as secure hosting of AMA in Kenya.

The AMA Treaty was entered into force on 5th November 2021 upon deposit of the 15th Instrument of ratification at the African Union Commission.

According to Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) and the Health Sector Board of Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), Kenya is among the countries that have neither signed nor ratified the Treaty and we call upon the Kenyan Government to support this initiative.

While lauding the Government for securing a deal with Moderna to establish its first mRNA manufacturing facility in Africa, the stakeholders said that signing the treaty will further cement the Business Case for medical products and infrastructure and therefore catapult Kenya to a lead position unsustainable supply of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical products, medical technologies, healthcare technology, and service delivery.

“We are confident that these two opportunities; Moderna Manufacturing Facility and AMA,

present huge benefits for our country and its citizens, which include, among others;

sustainable supply chains, technology transfer, knowledge transfer, skills transfer,

manufacture of complex and more advanced medicines and economic empowerment through the creation of new quality jobs and export opportunities,” read the statement.

“A local manufacturing plant for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine would ramp up Kenya’s human vaccine resources and contribute to the achievement of UHC, which includes ensuring that all citizens live free of vaccine-preventable diseases,” the statement further read.

In March this year, Moderna Inc, a biotechnology company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kenyan government to establish the first mRNA manufacturing facility in Africa.

The $500 million manufacturing facility which is yet to be commissioned in Kenya will be able to produce 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines for the continent each year.