Govt urged to increase capitation funds for special needs students

The Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET) has called on the Ministry of Education to increase capitation funds for the sake of special needs students.

Speaking after conducting the National elections held at a Hotel in Narok north constituency KUSNET Secretary General James Torome expressed that union is focused on service delivery for special need teachers as well as the special needs students.

Torome urged the Ministry of Education to ensure that students are provided with proper infrastructure to have them ease access to classrooms and other amenities within their schools.

He maintained that the government has already allocated funds for infrastructure in school, and no one should misuse the funds.

The secretary general who was elected unopposed further called on union members to hold their horses on matters concerning the collective bargaining agreement insisting that the unions will make a major announcement on 1st July 2021.

He noted that the union has a membership of over 9,001 teachers adding that the union is targeting to have a membership of 18,000.

He noted that if the Teachers Service commission signs the collective bargain agreement then any member who would like to join the union would be fined.

Moses Kendagor who is a special needs teacher expressed that there is a need for the government to look into the plight of blind students who use braille. He said that they are limited due the high cost of learning equipment insisting that the decapitation fee should be increased from the current sh 2,100 per student.

Charity Machocho who is a trustee at KUSNET stated that special need students face a myriad of challenges pointing out that more resources should be channelled to special need education.

She urged the government to supply face masks and sanitizers to the special need schools for the sake of improving health care for the students.