Govt. urged to intervene in costly fish feeds

Fish farmers have called upon the government and the Department of Fisheries to address the cost of feeds used in fish ponds and the high cost of power, to enable them to realize profits from the venture.

The Assistant Director for Mariculture at the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute in Mombasa (KEMFRI) says the high cost of fish feeds mainly stems from high importation costs.

The cost of fish feeds has gone up in the last two years due to increased freight costs and expensive production.

This has seen the cost of fish and its byproducts rise to record levels. Assistant Director for Mariculture at the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute Dr. David Mirera says farmers’ profits have been impacted by the high cost of pumping water to their extensive fish ponds.

Mirera further says there is a need for a small laboratory in every commercial fish farm so that farmers can produce quality fish feeds, instead of depending on imported feeds, which are expensive.

Amir Abdalla, a commercial fish farmer in Kilifi South Sub County says that operational costs are hindering many people from venturing in fish farming.

He says that the cost of fish feeds has hit a high of 5,000 shillings for a 25-kilogram bag from a low of 2000 shillings two years ago.

Agriculture and Fisheries Committee Chairman John Njagion says the committee is constructing a marine training institute in the county where research and innovation will be conducted to provide locally manufactured fish feeds that will be affordable to farmers.

Elsewhere, in Machakos County, 200 fish farmers are the beneficiaries of fish liners, predator nets, and other farm inputs from the state department of fisheries and aquaculture, in a bid to boost fish production in the country.

While flagging off the equipment at Kisukioni in Matungulu Sub-County, Fisheries Principal Secretary Francis Owino said the farm inputs will be distributed in 15 counties to enable fish farmers to deal with the fish production deficit in the country.

He said natural water bodies were stressed due to the influx of human population leading to a decrease in fish production.

The exercise also saw to the supply of motorcycles to extension officers in the County.

Machakos county Deputy Governor Francis Maliti urged farmers to take fish farming as a business.