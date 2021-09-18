Govt urged to introduce supplementary budget to fight Covid-19

Healthcare stakeholders now want the Government to urgently introduce a supplementary budget of Ksh 10 billion to purchase and distribute the Covid-19 vaccine to the entire adult population by January 2022.

During a national health conference held in Nairobi, Human rights organization Amnesty International and the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union called on the government to ensure equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and ensure treatment is free in government hospitals to avoid the risk of further infection as the country draws close to the general election.

With only 3.1% of the country’s total population fully immunized against the Covid-19 disease, stakeholders in the health sector have raised concerns over the distribution of vaccines in the country.

The stakeholders also called on the government to urgently fund local research and pharmaceutical companies to manufacture not only the Covid-19 vaccine but also other vaccines necessary for disease prevention.

Stakeholders further called on the national government through the treasury to take steps to ensure at least 15% of the national budget is allocated to health.

The conference brought together purpose health professionals, human rights defenders, and community health volunteers with the aim to identify and address the gaps in the country’s healthcare system in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.