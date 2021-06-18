Govt urged to invest more in the fight against cybercrime

Women in technology have called for concerted efforts in addressing the growing cases of cybercrime in the country.

Huawei Women in Technology Director Maureen Mwaniki said the expanding internet access has resulted in an increase in internet users but the downside is that it has also become a safe haven for online fraudsters.

“To help build a strong defense against the ever evolving cyber threats and secure the country’s cyber space government and private sector players need to work together” she said

ICT Authority CEO Dr. Katherine Getao said growing cases of cyber threats is a major drawback to the country’s general ICT development prospects adding that the Government is doing what it can to tackle the threats posed by cybercrime.

Dr. Getao underscored the need to insulate ICT infrastructure from cyber threats as most services are in this digital era being dispensed through ICT systems that are customized for use in various sectors of the economy.

“The widespread adoption of digital technologies means cyber security becomes a top priority for both private and public entities dealing in big data” she said.

She said digital technologies supported by ICT infrastructure are helping socio-economic activities to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two further urged women to embrace technology and innovation to benefit from the immense opportunities it provides.

Maureen Mwaniki said, “Access to digital technology will provide immense economic opportunities for women and lift them out of poverty.”

She said digital technology drives businesses around the globe especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic and it’s a critical element on which world economies are hedging their future prospects.

Maureen spoke in Mombasa while attending the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) Kenya chapter annual conference at the Travelers Beach Hotel.

150 local and foreign ICT experts are attending the four day conference running under the theme ‘enabling the digital age beyond the curve’.

Maureen regretted that most women in the informal sector have very low exposure and access to digital services attributing the sorry state of affairs to lack of education and poverty.