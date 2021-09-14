Govt urged to provide funds to equip new Kangema KMTC Campus

Kangema MP Muturi Kigano has urged the Government to equip the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) recently constructed in the Constituency.

The campus was constructed by the local National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to a tune of Ksh 100 million and is ready to admit students.

Speaking when he led officials from the KMTC Board to inspect the facility, the MP ahs also urged the National Government to allocate funds for the construction of hostels for students.

The facility will offer opportunities for close to 2,000 learners who are interested in pursuing various courses in the clinical health field.

Kigano further said that the campus also needs a bus to transport learners to neighbouring medical facilities for practical lessons.

KMTC Academic registrar Dr. Lucy Waweru lauded the initiative saying it will provide a platform for local youths seeking to study various medical related courses.

“We are satisfied with the college and as KMTC Board we will have a meeting and decide when we will take the first batch of students at the facility,” Waweru stated.

She said many form-four leavers, who could not get admission opportunities in KMTC Nairobi now have a place to enroll and pursue their dreams.

“This campus will be a great boost in terms of training more students in health related courses, we urge constituencies to consider building more campuses so as to train our young people interested in health careers. Other countries have expressed interest to employ health personnel from Kenya, so there are many job opportunities,” Waweru said.