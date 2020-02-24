Government urged to rehabilitate key water sources

The government is being advised to consider prioritizing rehabilitation of wetlands, swamps and rivers which have been affected by pollution in order to allow extraction of water for household and industrial use.

Davis & Shirtliff Group CEO David Gatende says insufficient water treatment and recycling mechanisms has become a key factor in adding to the overall cost of production for industries.

According to the Kenya 2019 population census report, by socio-economic characteristics, Water and sanitation is still an issue as only 34 percent of Kenyan households rely on piped water while 51.2 percent use covered pit latrine as a sanitation facility.

Poor water management has been identified as contributor to the frequent shortage in the country which affects general households and large industries.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Use of raw material for production processes by manufacturers is expected further expected to increase activities around recycling and re-use of wastewater.

Davis and Shirtliff is targeting improve water use efficiency in production processes, to protect shared water resources and widen access to clean water and sanitation in the communities where corporates are present.

CEO David Gatende notes that initiatives such as building water reserves for industrial and home use, coupled with the need to rehabilitate some of the existing wetlands, swamps, and rivers most of which are currently inaccessible due to pollution, encroachment and deforestation will be key in averting shortage.

Global market for water and wastewater technologies reached $64.4 billion in 2018 and project this to reach $83.0 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2%.