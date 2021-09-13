Govt urged to take over management of Laikipia Nature Conservancy

The Senate Committee on Security now wants the Government to take over management of Laikipia Nature Conservancy saying it’s become a crime zone.

The Committee was in Laikipia County on a fact-finding mission in respect to the ongoing clashes in the region.

Led by Senator Fred Outa the committee toured the troubled Ol Moran area, Wangwachi as well as Matuiku areas in Laikipia West.

Outa who was accompanied by a team of five senators said that the tour was meant to listen to the people of Laikipia and find out what is troubling the county.

He said that one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy was to leave a united country and called on the head of state to act and leave a peaceful Laikipia.

Mr Outa at the same time termed as reckless a statement by the Rift Valley Regional coordinator George Natembeya that the bandits were using powerful and sophisticated weapons as compared to those used by the government security forces saying The Government has a responsibility to protect Kenyans.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula said that the motion seeking to compel the government to take over the management of the conservancy and deploy KWS officers to secure it will be tabled soon.

Senator Wetangula said that the committee will sermon both the Laikipia Nature Conservancy owner Kuki Gullman to help it understand why the conservancy should not surrendered to the conservancy to the government for better management.

The senator at the same time demanded that the government deploy more security forces in the county and police vehicles that are in good shape.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua said that the committee should ensure that all the 400 National Police Reservists who were withdrawn two years ago have been redeployed adding that they should also be paid well.

He lauded the idea to compel the govearnment to take over the management of the vast conservancy saying it is timely.