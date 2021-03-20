Govt urged to take views on demarcation of BBI proposed constituencies

Residents of Narok County want the Government to put their views into consideration before the demarcation of boundaries.

Their calls come in the wake of proposals in the Building Bridges Initiative to allocate 70 additional constituencies to some 28 counties to ensure effective representation of the citizens.

Among the counties poised to benefit is Narok that was among the beneficiaries of the BBI proposal with three more constituencies proposed to be created in Narok North, Narok South and Tramara West.

The government has already convened public participation forums in these areas to collect views from members of the public on the boundaries, headquarters and geographical locations of the new units.

Speaking at Kisiriri Secondary school in Narok North constituency after a public participation forum, Narok North Deputy County commissioner Mutuku Mwenga urged the committee to put emphasis on the population and come up with proper land boundaries corners.

Narok North Member of Parliament, Moitalel Ole Kenta said the committee which comprises elected leaders and the clergy and opinion leaders will work on the boundaries to split the constituency factoring in the interests of the community. Kenta said that during the public participation it was agreed that Olokurto trading centre will be the new headquarters for the new sub-county.

Anti FGM board Chairperson Agnes Pareiyo expressed that there is need for the constituency to be split with the population in Narok North is hopeful that services will be brought closer to the citizens. She noted that members of the public have been suffering travelling long distances to Narok town to get services.