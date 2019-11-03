Govt urged to vet afresh land buying and selling companies

The government has been urged to fast track implementation of a directive seeking to have all land buying and selling companies profiled afresh to cushion Kenyans from augmented fraud.

Land investors say many Kenyans have suffered in the hands of fake land sellers even as they urged the government to fast track issuance of title deeds.

With an increase in population, the appetite to own land especially in urban areas has risen in the recent past in a state of affairs that has seen unscrupulous land dealers target unsuspecting buyers in fraudulent transactions.

Dhahabu Lands Limited Managing Director Peter Kamau is now urging the government to fast track implementation of a directive to have all land buying and selling companies profiled afresh.

Speaking in Matuu in Machakos County, Kamau said the move will ensure that rogue firms out to defraud Kenyans are weeded out.

This even as he called on the government to repeal interest capping law in order to cushion small and medium business enterprises from keeping off bank loans and thus crippling the economy.

Kamau says the law that was enacted by MPs in 2016 imposing a cap on commercial lending rates at four per cent points above the Central Bank benchmark has been punitive to the Kenyan economy arguing that the move will increase money circulation thereby stabilizing the dwindling economy