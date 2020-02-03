Gov’t urges courts to refrain from reopening shut down schools

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has called on courts to refrain from issuing orders that sanction operation of schools that the government has declared unsafe for learning.

Prof. Magoha lamented the move by the high court in Nairobi to allow the reopening of St. Charles Mutego Primary School in Dagoretti constituency saying this negates the government’s bid to ensure learning centres are safe and conducive for learners.

The CS has asked the magistrate to re-examine the order of re-opening the school.

He said that the government will not allow learning to proceed in uncertified centres.

The ministry shut down some schools following the last September incident, in which a substandard classroom block at the privately-owned Precious Talent School came down, leaving seven pupils dead and 64 injured.

The close to 800 pupils who were at the school were transferred to Ngong Forest Primary School, which took up 480 learners, 180 were taken to Jamhuri Primary School and 130 to Riruta Satellite Primary School.

The Education CS had indicated that there was malpractice in the construction of the ill-fated two-storey structure and the tragedy would have been avoided had the rules been followed.

Prof. Magoha in the same period announces the closure of Pama Academy in Kangemi. The 472 children at the school were taken to Kihumbuini and new Kihumbuini Schools.

Later that week he also shut down St. Catherine’s Children Educational Centre in Kibra.

According to Magoha, the structures at the school bore a likeness to the one at Precious Talents School.

CS Magoha warned that the government would not stop until all schools with substandard structures are shut down.

Magoha was speaking at Kaptembwa slums in Nakuru West Constituency when he conducted Form One admission mop-up exercise to access the implementation of the government’s 100 per cent transition policy