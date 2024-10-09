Gov’t urges employers to register workers under SHA

The government has called on employers to promptly declare their employees under the Social Health Authority (SHA) to ensure they benefit from the newly implemented scheme, following the October 1st rollout.

Speaking during a training for Human Resource professionals in public service, Harry Kimtai, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services, revealed that so far only 120,620 employees have been declared by 15,588 employers.

Kimtai emphasized the importance of employer compliance, urging employees to confirm with their HR departments that they are properly registered.

“Human Resource practitioners must declare their employees on the employers’ portal to guarantee their eligibility under SHA. Employees who are not declared, even if self-registered, will not be able to access services,” said Kimtai.

Currently, over 12.7 million Kenyans have registered under SHA, with 1,442 healthcare providers contracted to deliver services to registered members.